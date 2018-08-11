Sunil Gavaskar won’t attend Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony

August 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Photo Credit: @AliHZaidiPTI

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar will not attend Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony on August 18, India Today reported on Saturday.

The Indian cricketer said that he will be attending a test match ceremony in England on August 18, adding that he had spoken to Imran Khan and wished him luck.

“As a cricketer, Imran Khan has visited India a number of times. He has interacted with Indians. He understands India, so I have a lot of expectations from him as far as India’s relations with Pakistan are concerned,” Gavaskar told India Today.

PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that former Indian batsman Navjot Singh Sidhu will attend the ceremony at the President’s house.

The PTI had invited Gavaskar, Sidhu, Kapil Dev and the members of Pakistan’s 1992 world cup winning team to Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony.

 
 
 

