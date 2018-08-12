Spain’s Pique announces international retirement

August 12, 2018
AFP

Gerard Pique represented Spain in 102 fixtures scored five goals from 2009 to 2018. Photo: AFP

Spain centre-back Gerard Pique confirmed that he had ended a glittering international career on Saturday, saying that the appointment of his former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique would not change his mind.

The 31-year-old made the last of his 102 international appearances in Spain’s World Cup last-16 loss to Russia.

Enrique took over as coach after the World Cup last month, which saw Fernando Hierro in temporary charge following the shock sacking of Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament.

“I talked to him (Enrique) a week or two ago. I told him that the decision was already made,” Pique said ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup against Sevilla.

Pique is the latest member of the great World Cup-winning Spanish side to quit the national team, following the likes of former Barcelona teammates Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta.

His defensive partnership with Carles Puyol was key to Spain’s maiden World Cup title in 2010, while he also won Euro 2012.

“It was a great stage at the Euros and World Cup,” added Pique.

“I’m very happy to have participated in all these successes, but now I want to focus on Barca. I have three years left year and the more the better.”

 
 
 

See Also

Chelsea, Tottenham off to winning starts in Premier League

August 12, 2018 11:14 am

Messi succeeds Iniesta as new Barcelona captain

August 11, 2018 5:16 pm

Marseille begin Ligue 1 season with win over Toulouse

August 11, 2018 2:20 pm

Manchester United down Leicester as Pogba, Shaw score

August 11, 2018 12:04 pm

Chelsea sign Spanish goalkeeper Kepa for world record fee

August 9, 2018 4:56 pm

Paul Pogba reportedly wants to move to Barcelona from Manchester United

August 8, 2018 5:26 pm

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.