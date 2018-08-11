Sohail Tanvir fined for inappropriate gesture during CPL 2018 fixture

August 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Photo Courtesy: CPL T20

Pakistani fast bowler Sohail Tanvir was fined 15% of his match fee for making an inappropriate gesture during a Caribbean Premier League 2018 fixture, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The left handed bowler, who represents the Guyana Amazon Warriors, made inappropriate gestures towards St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ batsman Ben Cutting after dismissing him in the 17th over in the game.

Tanvir was hit for a six a ball before he got the batsman clean bowled.

The Pakistani bowler has accepted the punishment handed to him by match referee Denavon Hayles.

The Warriors won the game by six wickets.

 
 
 

