Shoaib Malik crosses the 8,000 T20 run mark

Shoaib Malik became the first Pakistani batsman to cross the 8,000-run mark in domestic Twenty20 cricket.

He accomplished the feat during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2018 match between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents. The Warriors skipper went on to score 38 runs in the match.

Congratulations to Shoaib Malik The Guyana Amazon Warriors captain who has just passed 8000 runs in T20!!! #CPL18 #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/Fb4DupSOuf — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 13, 2018

Chris Gayle of West Indies is the leading run scorer in the shortest format of the game with 11,575 runs while Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) and Kieron Pollard (West Indies) are at second and third place with 9,188 and 8,225 runs respectively.

Malik is at No 4 with 8,034 runs respectively.