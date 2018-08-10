Shahzaib Hasan’s ban has been extended to four years

The Pakistan Cricket Board has extended Shahzaib Hasan’s ban to four years in the PSL spot fixing case.

Hasan was banned for a year and fined Rs1 million after being declared guilty in a spot fixing scandal in the 2017 edition of the Pakistan Super League.

He had filed an appeal against the fine, which was heard by independent adjucator Justice (retd) Hamid Hasan.

The adjudicator maintained the fine but extended the ban to four years.

Update on Shahzaib Hasan appeal case:

Period of ban on spot-fixing case against him increased to four years

Fine of Rs One Million maintained. — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) August 10, 2018

The left handed batsman, who represents Karachi Kings in the tournament, was among the five Pakistani cricketers to be punished over their involvement in the scandal. The other four being Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Muhammad Irfan and Mohammad Nawaz.

He was charged for hiding information regarding his contacts with bookies, luring cricketers into the scandal and not reporting the match fixing approaches made by the bookies.