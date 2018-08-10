Shahzaib Hasan’s ban has been extended to four years

August 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board has extended Shahzaib Hasan’s ban to four years in the PSL spot fixing case.

Hasan was banned for a year and fined Rs1 million after being declared guilty in a spot fixing scandal in the 2017 edition of the Pakistan Super League.

He had filed an appeal against the fine, which was heard by independent adjucator Justice (retd) Hamid Hasan.

The adjudicator maintained the fine but extended the ban to four years.

The left handed batsman, who represents Karachi Kings in the tournament, was among the five Pakistani cricketers to be punished over their involvement in the scandal. The other four being Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Muhammad Irfan and Mohammad Nawaz.

He was charged for hiding information regarding his contacts with bookies, luring cricketers into the scandal and not reporting the match fixing approaches made by the bookies.

 
 
 

See Also

Remembering ‘Little Master’ Hanif Mohammad on his 2nd death anniversary

August 11, 2018 6:24 pm

Sohail Tanvir fined for inappropriate gesture during CPL 2018 fixture

August 11, 2018 6:21 pm

CPL 2018: Russell powers Jamaica to victory over Trinbago

August 11, 2018 1:08 pm

Imran Khan wants Najam Sethi to resign as PCB Chairman

August 11, 2018 12:19 pm

Anderson dominates as India bowled out for 107

August 11, 2018 11:27 am

England strike early after inviting India to bat

August 10, 2018 3:36 pm

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.