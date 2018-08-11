Remembering ‘Little Master’ Hanif Mohammad on his 2nd death anniversary

It has been two years since the great Pakistani batsman Hanif Mohammad passed away.

Mohammad, also known as the “Little Master”, was born on December 21, 1934 in the Indian city of Junagadh. He passed away on August 11, 2016 in Karachi.

He came from a family of cricketers, which included brothers Raees Mohammad, Mushtaq Mohammad and Shoaib Mohammad. His son Shoaib also played cricket on a national level. His grandson Shehzar Mohammad also played first class cricket.

He played for Bahawalpur, Karachi and the Pakistan International Airlines. He made his international debut against India in New Delhi in 1952 and played the last game of his career against New Zealand in Karachi in 1969.

Mohammad played 55 test matches for Pakistan and scored 3,915 runs. He became the first Pakistani batsman to score a triple century in test cricket as he scored 337 runs against the West Indies in Barbados.

He scored 17,059 runs in 238 first class games with 499 runs being his highest score.

The batsman also captained Pakistan in 11 test matches. He was also a bowler as well as a wicket keeper.