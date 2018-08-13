Reifer stars as Barbados beat Guyana in the CPL 2018

Raymon Reifer’s five-wicket haul helped the Barbados Tridents beat the Guyana Amazon Warriors by 30 runs in their Caribbean Premier League 2018 fixture at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

The Barbados Tridents, batting first, amassed 185/4 in 20 overs as Shannon Hope scored 88 runs from 45 deliveries with the help of six boundaries and six maximums.

Nicholas Pooran made 45 and Steve Smith scored 41 runs for the team.

Sohail Tanvir, Chris Green, Imran Tahir and Keemo Paul grabbed a wicket each for Guyana.

The Warriors, chasing 187 runs to win, scored 155/8 in their alotted 20 overs.

Shefane Rutherford was the top scorer with 48 runs while skipper Shoaib Malik made 38 runs for the side.

Left arm pacer Raymon Reifer was the pick of the bowlers as he grabbed five wickets and conceded 20 runs in his four overs. Jason Holder, Wahab Riaz and Ashley Nurse picked up one wicket each.