Pakistan’s five deadliest fast bowling combinations

There is no doubt that Pakistan has produced outstanding fast bowlers throughout history. Its fast bowling combinations have turned the tide of matches and produced match-winning performances.

Here are five of Pakistan’s deadliest fast bowling combinations:

Imran Khan and Sarfaraz Nawaz

They struck fear in the hearts of batsmen while playing as a single bowling unit. They destroyed even the strongest batting lineups with their swing and accuracy.

Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis

Nicknamed The Two Ws, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis mastered the art of reverse swing bowling. They both also led the Pakistan sides to victories after becoming captain.

Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar proved his mettle in the Pakistan team and was a quality addition to the bowling line up, which comprised of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. The combination performed series winning spells against many nations such as India, Australia and New Zealand.

Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif

This proved to be a promising duo for Pakistan until they were proven guilty of involvement in the 2010-spot fixing scandal. Asif was banned for seven years while Amir was out of the game for five years.

Asif never made his return to the national side but Amir was back in the international team in 2016.

Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali

Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali have made their mark in the Pakistan team. They played a key role in the side’s ICC Champions Trophy win in 2017.