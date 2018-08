Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2018 probables to attend fitness camp at a military school

The players likely to be part of Pakistan’s squad for the Asia Cup 2018 will attend a fitness camp at a military school.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called up 26 likely players to take part in the training camp at the Army School of Physical and Training (ASPT) in Abbottabad from August 27 to 31.

The 26 players who will take part in the fitness test are

Fakhar Zaman Imam Ul Haq Babar Azam Shoaib Malik Sarfraz Ahmad Asif Ali Shadab Khan Fahim Ashraf Muhammad Amir Hassan Ali Usman Shinwari Muhammad Nawaz Imad Wasim Haris Sohail Muhammad Hafeez Yasir Shah Shaheen Shah Afridi Junaid Khan Shahibzada Farhan Shan Masood Usman Salahuddin Asad Shafiq Bilal Asif Muhammad Asghar Rahat Ali Mir Hamza

The final squad for the Asia Cup 2018 will be announced at a later date. Pakistan has been placed in Group A along with qualifier and arch rival India.

The green shirts will kick off their campaign against Group A qualifiers in Dubai on September 16. They will play against arch rivals India in Dubai on September 19.