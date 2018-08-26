Pakistan loses to South Korea in Asian Games 2018 volleyball match

South Korea defeated Pakistan 3-0 in their Asian Games 2018 volleyball match on Sunday.

The Korean side won the match 25-19, 25-22 and 25-17 against Pakistan.

Kwangin Jeon and Sungmin Moon scored two aces each for South Korea in the classification match.

Sungmin scored 17 spikes while Murad Jehan scored 14 spikes.

Pakistan is at No 32 on the points table with two bronze medals

South Korea has so far bagged 91 medals in the Asian Games 2018 with 25 golds, 29 silver and 37 bronze medal to its name.