Pakistan hockey team leave for Indonesia to compete in the Asian Games 2018

The team will take part in a training camp in Jakarta for a week and will then play its first match against Thailand on August 20.Pakistan will also play against Oman, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and Bangladesh.The side had earlier said its participation was subject to the release of their salaries. The players complained that the board has not paid them a single penny for the past six monthsThey confirmed their participation in the tournament after Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brigadier (retd) Muhammad Sajjad Khokhar assured the team that all dues will be cleared.“The Rs200 million grant for the PHF has not been sanctioned by the government for some reason. I had made it clear that the dues will be paid before their departure even if I have to sell my personal belongings [to clear them],” he said.Pakistan has to perform well in the Asian Games if their participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is to be confirmed.