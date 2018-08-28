Pakistan come back to beat India in Asian Games 2018 volleyball

Pakistan beat India by 3-1 in the men’s Asian Games 2018 volleyball match on Tuesday.

Pakistan lost the first set of the 7-12 quarter final match by 21-25 but went on to win three consecutive sets with a score of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-23, respectively.

India’s Deepesh Kumar Sinha scored the most number of aces in the match at two.

Aimal Khan converted 22 spikes into goals in the fixture between the arch-rivals.

Pakistan was placed alongside Mongolia and Iran in the preliminary. They clinched a 3-0 win over Mongolia but lost to Iran by 3-0.

They suffered a straight sets loss to South Korea in the classification round.