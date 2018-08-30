Pakistan beat China in Asian Games 2018 volleyball thriller

Pakistan beat China in a riveting Asian Games 2018 men’s volleyball match.

Pakistan edged past China 3-2 in the 7-12 semifinal fixture of the tournament.

China took the first set by 25-17. However, Pakistan leveled by winning the second set by 28-26.

The Chinese side edged past their opposition and won the third set by a narrow margin of 30-28.

The Pakistan side, in a do-or-die, situation won the fourth set by 25-19. They went on win the fifth and deciding set of the semi-final by 18-16.

Yuanbo Li of China scored the most number of aces in the fixture with five. His team mate Liye Li converted 30 spikes into points.

Pakistan is placed at No 34 on the medals table with three bronze medals to its name. China, on the other hand, tops the medals table with 229 medals — 108 golds, 70 silvers and 51 bronze medals.