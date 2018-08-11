Messi succeeds Iniesta as new Barcelona captain

August 11, 2018
Reuters

Lionel Messi has been awarded the captaincy of Barcelona following the departure of Andres Iniesta from the Spanish club. Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi was named as Barcelona’s captain on Friday following the departure of long-serving midfielder Andres Iniesta, while defenders Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto were named new vice-captains in a statement by the La Liga champions.

Messi, Barca’s all-time top scorer, has been a vice-captain since 2015 and takes the club’s armband from Iniesta, who succeeded Xavi Hernandez as captain in 2015 but left for Japanese club Vissel Kobe in June.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets was named first vice-captain, followed by Pique, who has been at Barcelona since 2008. It’s the first time Pique has been named a vice-captain at the club.

Academy graduate Roberto took the final position, vacated by Javier Mascherano who left earlier this year for Chinese outfit Hebei China Fortune, despite only being a first team regular for three seasons.

It is the first time since the 2014-15 season that all the club’s four captains have come through the club’s famous La Masia youth academy.

 
 
 

See Also

Chelsea, Tottenham off to winning starts in Premier League

August 12, 2018 11:14 am

Marseille begin Ligue 1 season with win over Toulouse

August 11, 2018 2:20 pm

Manchester United down Leicester as Pogba, Shaw score

August 11, 2018 12:04 pm

Spain taxman knocks 2 million euros off Ronaldo tax settlement: report

August 10, 2018 3:55 pm

Paul Pogba reportedly wants to move to Barcelona from Manchester United

August 8, 2018 5:26 pm

PSG welcome World Cup winners back to training

August 7, 2018 5:30 pm

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.