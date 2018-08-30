Malaysia eliminate India from Asian Games 2018 hockey

August 30, 2018

Malaysian team celebrate their Asian Games 2018 hockey semi-final win over India on Thursday. Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Malaysia defeated India in the Asian Games 2018 hockey semi-final on Thursday.

It was a 2-2 deadlock at the end of fourth quarter. The match was decided on penalty shootout.

India took the lead in the 33rd minute as Harmanpreet Singh scored via penalty corner. Malaysia leveled the scoreline in the 39th minute as Faizal Saari scored a field goal.

Varun Kumar put India ahead in the 40th minute as Varun Kumar converted a penalty corner into a goal.

It seemed as if India was close to securing its spot in the final, when Muhammad Razie Abd Rahim snatched a goal in the 59th minute.

Malaysia managed to beat India 7-6 on penalty shootouts to qualify for the finals against Pakistan or Japan.

 
 
 

