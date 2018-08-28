Lizelle Lee powers Surrey to Women’s Cricket Super League title

Lizelle Lee scored a blistering century as Surrey Stars beat Loughborough Lightning to win the Women’s Cricket Super League at Brighton on Monday.

Surrey Stars, batting first, amassed 183/6 in their 20 overs with Lee scoring 104 runs from 67 deliveries with 13 boundaries.

REPORT: Lizelle Lee smashed the fastest century in #KSL history as #SurreyStars cruised to their maiden title with a 66-run win over @LightningKSL. https://t.co/kUxYeMR13G pic.twitter.com/S33zesYDns — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 27, 2018

Natalie Sciver played a handy knock of 41 runs in the final.

Georgia Elwiss grabbed two wickets for the Lightnings while Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith and Kristie Gordon picked up a wicket each as well.

The Loughborough side were bowled out for 117 runs in 18.3 overs.

Gunn was the top scorer for 23 runs while Elwiss and Rachael Haynes contributed 18 and 17 runs, respectively, with the bat.

Dane Van Niekerk and Mady Villiers grabbed three wickets each in the match. Marizanne Kapp took two wickets as well.

Lizelle Lee was named the Player of the Match for her performance with the bat.