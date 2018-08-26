Joe Root, Jos Buttler to play for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League

England test captain Joe Root and vice-captain Jos Buttler will represent Sydney Thunder in the upcoming edition of the Twenty20 Big Bash League in Australia, BBC reported.

The English captain went unsold in the Indian Premier League this year. He has not played a single overseas T20 competition before.

Buttler played five games for Melbourne Renegades in the 2013-14 edition.

He played as a wicket keeper and an opening batsman for Sydney Thunder in the 2017-18 last season. The 2018-19 Big Bash will be played from December 18 to February 17, 2019.

The two cricketers got the clearance from the England and Wales Cricket Board to play in the first half of the competition.