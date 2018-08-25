Japan beat Spain to win FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2018

August 25, 2018

Fuka Nagano (right) and teammate Hana Takahashi (left) celebrate Japan’s win over Spain in the final of FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2018. Photo: AFP

Japan won their first Women’s World Under-20 title on Friday with a 3-1 victory over Spain in the final.

With favourites Germany and the United States — who had won six of the last eight titles between them — already eliminated, Japan made the most of their unexpected opportunity.

Hinata Miyazawa gave them a 38th-minute lead before Saori Takarada (57) and Fuka Nagano (65) put the game beyond the reach of Spain who grabbed a late consolation through Candela Andujar.

England defeated France 4-2 on a penalty shoot-out to finish third after their play-off had ended 1-1.

 

 
 
 

