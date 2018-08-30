Japan beat Pakistan 1-0 in Asian Games 2018 hockey semi-final

Japan beat Pakistan by 1-0 on Thursday to qualify for the 2018 Asian Games hockey final.

The final will be played between Japan and Malaysia who eliminated India in the first semi-final of the event.

The only goal scored came in the 18th minute as Shota Yamada scored from a penalty corner.

Pakistan will play against India for the bronze medal on September 1.

Pakistan was unbeaten before taking on Japan in the semi-final fixture. They started off their campaign with a 10-0 win over Thailand and then defeated Oman by 10-0.

The side trounced Kazakhstan by 16-0 and clinched a 4-1 win over Malaysia.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 5-0 in the last game of the round-robin stage.