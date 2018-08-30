India strike early after England elect to bat in fourth test

August 30, 2018

England captain Joe Root tosses the coin during in the fourth Test at Trent Bridge as Indian captain Virat Kohli looks on. Photo Courtesy: ICC

England lost the wickets of Keaton Jennings after electing to bat in the fourth test against India at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

The hosts were reduced to 1/1 in 2.1 overs as Bhuvneshwar Kumar trapped Jennings leg before.

England were 15/2 in 7.1 overs when Ishant Sharma dismissed English captain Joe Root LBW.

Jennings was out for a duck while Root made four runs for the side.

England lead the five-match series by 2-1.

The hosts won the first test in Birmingham by 31 runs. They extended their lead to 2-0 by winning the second game of the series by an innings and 159 runs.

India beat England in Nottingham by 203 runs.

Squads

England XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad and James Anderson

India XI: Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravi Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

 
 
 

