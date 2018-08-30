India dominate England in morning session of Southampton Test

England were 57/4 at lunch on the first day of the fourth test match against India at Southampton on Thursday.

The hosts, which lead the five-match 2-1, won the toss and decided to bat.

The hosts were reduced to 1/1 in 2.1 overs as Bhuvneshwar Kumar trapped Keaton Jennings leg before for a duck.

England were 15/2 in 7.1 overs when Ishant Sharma dismissed Joe Root LBW as the English skipper made four runs.

England were batting at 28 runs in 12.6 overs when Jonny Bairstow six edged the ball to wicket keeper Ravi Pant from the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah after scoring six runs.

Alaistair Cook was the next batsman to be dismissed as he was caught by Virat Kohli after contributing 17 runs for the team.

The hosts won the first test in Birmingham by 31 runs. They extended their lead to 2-0 by winning the second game of the series by an innings and 159 runs.

India beat England in Nottingham by 203 runs.

Squads

England XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad and James Anderson

India XI: Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravi Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah