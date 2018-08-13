India agonises over ‘humiliating’ Lord’s disaster

India’s media on Monday lashed out at “abysmal batting” that led to a crushing innings defeat by England in the second Test at Lord’s.

Mail Today called India’s performance a “humiliating defeat” while The Hindu newspaper’s headline said “Another abysmal batting display sends India to its doom” after the team were bowled out for 107 and 130.

The tourists lost by an innings and 159 runs to go 2-0 down in the five Test series. Indian writers lambasted India’s batsmen while hailing England’s pace spearhead James Anderson who took nine wickets in the match.

A Hindustan Times headline read: “India shamed at Lord’s as bastmen surrender again”.

“For the World No.1 Test team that vowed to play aggressive cricket, its credentials in tough overseas conditions lay tattered amid a batting crisis,” the newspaper added.

The Times of India headlined its story “India turn paupers at Lord’s.” It hailed Anderson as England’s “crafty maestro.”

India’s batting legend Sachin Tendulkar praised the England pacemen and Chris Woakes for his 137 not out.

“An all-round performance by England. Excellent spells of fast bowling by @jimmy9 and @StuartBroad8, with a fine performance by @chriswoakes,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

“We’ve got to pull up our socks and produce better cricket India.”

While India’s captain Virat Kohli offered no excuses for the capitulation, Indian commentators highlighted how the Indian top order has faltered in all four Test innings so far with opener Murali Vijay getting a pair at Lord’s and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara failing to fire.

Former Test batsman VVS Laxman said on Twitter that “caught in unfavourable conditions, not reading what the opposition threw, saw India lose the Lord’s Test tamely without showing a fight.

“Hopefully lessons are learned quickly and the rest of the batsmen start applying themselves going forward.”

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle said: “The new ball is a big factor overseas. When the openers blunt the new ball, they give life to the middle order.

“India is getting nothing from its openers and that is where the comeback, if there is one, has to start.”

The third Test starts at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday. – AFP