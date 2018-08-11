Imran Khan wants Najam Sethi to resign as PCB Chairman

Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan has a conveyed a message to PCB Chairman Najam Sethi that he wants him to resign by August 16.

Khayyam Qaiser, PCB’s director infrastructure and a close friend of former PM Nawaz Sharif, has also been told to reign.

Sethi has already hinted at resuming his career as a TV analyst.

“Inshallah my chirya and I will be back on TV soon,” Sethi tweeted on August 3.

On July 27, Imran Khan’s close friend Zulfi Bukhari had advised Najam Sethi to tender his resignation.

“The job should be given on merit,” Mr Bukhari told SAMAA TV. “If I were him, I would have resigned already.”

Najam Sethi, a renowned journalist and an analyst, was made the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab before the 2013 elections.

After the results of 2013 elections were announced, Khan had launched an anti-rigging campaign against the PML-N government, accusing Sethi of helping the party win the general elections in Punjab. Najam Sethi was made PCB Chairman after the PML-N formed the government.