ICC gives green signal for Afghanistan Premier League

The International Cricket Council has given the green signal for the Afghanistan Premier League.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board, in a press release, said the sport’s governing body approved the cricket league after an application was submitted by the board in July.

The first edition of Premier League is scheduled to take place from October 5 to 21 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. The players will be drafted into five teams — Kabul, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Balkh and Paktia.

The bidding process for franchise ownership of the teams is in progress and is expected to be finalised in mid-August.