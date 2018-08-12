I will attend Imran’s oath-taking if the Indian govt allows it, says cricketer Navjot Sidhu

"I will definitely attend if the Indian government allows me to," Sidhu said in an interview with an Indian news channel.The cricketer added that it is up to Pakistan whom they want to invite. "I feel honoured because important figures like Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar are also invited," he said."I received a personal message from his [Imran's] party. I don't have his personal number."Senator Faisal Javed Khan, a leader of the PTI, said that former Indian batsman Sidhu will attend the ceremony at President House.The PTI has invited Gavaskar, Sidhu, Dev and members of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup winning team to the oath-taking ceremony where Imran will be appointed the country's prime minister.