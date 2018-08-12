Guyana, St Kitts register wins in the CPL 2018

The Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won their respective matches in their Caribbean Premier League 2018 on Saturday.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors edged the St Lucia Stars by three wickets at the Providence Stadium.

Guyana, being sent in to bat, made 141/4 in 20 overs with Luke Ronchi scoring 42 from 41 balls with two boundaries and a six while Chadrick Walton and Shimron Hetmyer made 31 and 21 runs respectively for the team.

Qais Ahmad grabbed three wickets for St. Lucia.

St. Lucia fell three runs short of the target as they managed 138/7 in their 20 overs. Lendl Simmons made 45 runs with five sixes to his name while Kieron Pollard scored 32 runs for his team.

Andre Fletcher and David Warner scored 14 and 11 runs respectively for the side. Rayad Emrit picked up three wickets while Imran Tahir dismissed two batsmen.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 42 runs at Port of Spain.

St Kitts and Nevis, batting first, amassed 203/7 in their 20 overs with Devon Thomas scoring 58 runs while Carlos Brathwaite made 41 runs for the side.

Skipper Chris Gayle made 35 runs for his side.

Ali Khan grabbed three wickets for Trinbago and Sunil Narine ended up with two wickets in the match.

Kevon Cooper contributed 42 runs with the bat while Dwayne Bravo scored 41 runs. Colin Munro made 35 runs for the side.

Carlos Braithwaite, Ben Cutting and Jeremiah Louis grabbed two wickets each for St Kitts.