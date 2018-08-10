England strike early after inviting India to bat

August 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

England’s Jonny Bairstow (left) and James Anderson (right) celebrate the dismissal of Murali Vijay on the first day of the second Test match against India at Lord’s on Friday. Photo: ICC

England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to field in the second test match at Lord’s on Friday.

It was not the start the visitors hoped for as Murali Vijay was clean bowled by James Anderson on the fifth ball of the game.

The first day of the test match was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Both teams have made changes from the first test, won by England, with India making two changes from Edgbaston and opting for a twin spin bowling attack.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was brought in for seamer Umesh Yadav, joining off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the slow bowling department.

Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was brought in for Shikhar Dhawan with KL Rahul expected to move up the order to open the batting.

As expected, England gave a test debut to 20-year-old Surrey batsman Ollie Pope, who has only 15 first-class matches under his belt but takes the place of the dropped Dawid Malan.

Paceman Chris Woakes comes in for Ben Stokes, who is attending a court hearing in Bristol this week, meaning Moeen Ali misses out again.

England lead the five-match series 1-0.

 
 
 

