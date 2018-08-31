Croatia’s Modric voted UEFA Player of the Year

August 31, 2018

Croatian and Real Madrid forward Luka Modric (left) receives the UEFA Player of the Year award. Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric was voted Player of the Year for last season by European soccer body UEFA on Thursday, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah with Lionel Messi fifth.

The 32-year-old helped Real Madrid win the Champions League for a third season running and then led Croatia to the World Cup final.

Ronaldo, who was his Real Madrid team mate last season and has now joined Juventus was second, with Liverpool and Egypt forward Salah third.

French World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann of France was fourth, followed by Messi of Barcelona and Argentina.

Modric is only the third player other than Ronaldo and Messi to win the award since it was introduced in 2011.

UEFA said the award recognises the best players who play for a European club, regardless of nationality. Players are judged on their performances in domestic, continental and international competitions.

 
 
 

See Also

Benzema stars as Real Madrid maintain perfect La Liga start

August 27, 2018 1:01 pm

Ronaldo, Modric, Salah on UEFA player of the year shortlist

August 21, 2018 11:53 am

La Liga: Bale shines in Real stroll over Getafe

August 20, 2018 11:59 am

France top FIFA rankings following World Cup 2018 win

August 17, 2018 12:56 pm

Atletico take sweet revenge on Real Madrid to lift Super Cup

August 16, 2018 11:36 am

Croatia World Cup keeper Subasic retires

August 15, 2018 6:58 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.