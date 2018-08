Cricketer Junaid Khan has been blessed with a baby boy

Bowler Junaid Khan was blessed with a baby boy on Saturday.

The left arm pacer announced the good news via social media website Twitter.

“Today is a very blessed and happy day of my life as I welcome a new member to my family my son,” he tweeted. “Plz remember us in your duas.”

He has named his son Muhammad Ayaan Khan.

The 28-year-old fast bowler from Matra has picked up 71 wickets in his 22 test matches and 100 ODI wickets in 69 games.