CPL 2018: Russell powers Jamaica to victory over Trinbago

All round performance by Andre Russell helped the Jamaica Tallawahs beat the Trinbago Knight Riders in their Caribbean Premier League 2018 fixture by four wickets on Friday in Trinidad.

Russell, leading from the front, scored the fastest century in CPL history and also grabbed three wickets in the match.

Andre Russell hits the fastest century in CPL off just 40 balls #CPL18 #Biggestpartyinsport #TKRvJT pic.twitter.com/H2hAcrsgWm — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 11, 2018

Trinbago, being sent into bat, amassed 223/6 in their 20 overs on the scoreboard with Colin Munro and Brendon McCullum both scoring half centuries.

Munro was the top scorer with 61 runs off 42 deliveries with five boundaries and three sixes to his name. McCullum made 56 runs from 27 balls with the help of five fours and four maximums.

Chris Lynn made 46 runs from 27 balls, which included four boundaries and three sixes.

Russell picked up three wickets and conceded 38 runs in his three overs for his side. Krishmar Santokie, Imad Wasim and Adam Zampa grabbed each a wicket as well.

The Jamaican side chased down a target of 224 runs in 19.3 overs with four wickets to spare as Russell scored 121 runs from 49 balls after hitting six boundaries and 13 sixes.

Kennar Lewis made 51 runs from 35 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes.

Ali Khan took three wickets for Trinbago while Dwayne Bravo dismissed two batsmen. Shannon Gabriel also picked up one wicket in the match.