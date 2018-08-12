Benzema, Bale give Real Madrid victory ahead of Super Cup clash

August 12, 2018
AFP

Real Madrid players celebrate during their match against AC Milan on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale were on target as European champions Real Madrid defeated AC Milan 3-1 in a friendly on Saturday just four days from their UEFA Super Cup clash with city rivals Atletico.

French striker Benzema opened the scoring at the Bernabeu with a second-minute header before former Real star Gonzalo Higuain, signed from Juventus in the summer, pulled Milan level just two minutes later.

Bale restored Real’s lead with a powerful drive in first-half stoppage time before Borja Mayoral tucked away the third in injury time at the end of the match.

Atletico Madrid warmed up for the Super Cup in Tallinn in Estonia with a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan at their Metropolitano stadium home.

In a game played as part of the pre-season International Champions Cup, the Italians won thanks to a splendid 32nd-minute volley from Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez.

Atletico’s Angel Correa had a goal ruled out by the VAR in the 43rd minute.

Even the second-half introduction of French World Cup winners Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez was unable to turn the tide for the Spaniards.

 
 
 

See Also

Spain taxman knocks 2 million euros off Ronaldo tax settlement: report

August 10, 2018 3:55 pm

Asensio scores twice as Real Madrid topples Juventus 3-1

August 5, 2018 11:37 am

Higuain signs for AC Milan as Bonucci returns to Juventus

August 3, 2018 12:45 pm

Silva scores twice as Manchester City beat Bayern Munich

July 29, 2018 12:18 pm

Shaqiri shines in debut as Liverpool hammer Manchester United

July 29, 2018 12:13 pm

Barcelona beat Tottenham on penalties after 2-2 draw

July 29, 2018 11:34 am

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.