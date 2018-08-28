Bangladesh cricketer’s wife says he drove her out of the home over dowry

August 28, 2018

Mossadek Hossain’s wife says he drove her out of the home over dowry. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh cricketer Mossadek Hossain’s wife said that he tortured her over dowry, bdnews24 reported.

Hossain’s wife, Sharmin Samira Usha, said that the middle-order batsman drove her out of her home after demanding Tk1 million.

The charges against the cricketer have been admitted and a magistrate has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Hossain’s brother, Mossaber, said that the couple have had differences ever since they tied the knot.

The cricketer has been included in Bangladesh’s squad for the 2018 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

 
 
 

See Also

In India’s citizenship test, a spelling error can ruin a family

August 17, 2018 12:21 pm

Former Indian cricketer Ajit Wadekar passes away

August 16, 2018 11:44 am

Ashraful eyes Bangladesh comeback as ban ends

August 13, 2018 6:55 pm

Cricketer Junaid Khan has been blessed with a baby boy

August 12, 2018 2:41 pm

India doubles import tax on textile products, may hit China

August 7, 2018 4:54 pm

Bangladesh seal T20 series with 19-run victory over West Indies

August 6, 2018 5:22 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Laveezah Khan

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.