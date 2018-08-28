Bangladesh cricketer’s wife says he drove her out of the home over dowry

Bangladesh cricketer Mossadek Hossain’s wife said that he tortured her over dowry, bdnews24 reported.

Hossain’s wife, Sharmin Samira Usha, said that the middle-order batsman drove her out of her home after demanding Tk1 million.

The charges against the cricketer have been admitted and a magistrate has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Hossain’s brother, Mossaber, said that the couple have had differences ever since they tied the knot.

The cricketer has been included in Bangladesh’s squad for the 2018 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.