Balochistan CM congratulates Nargis on winning bronze in the Asiad

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal congratulated Nargis on winning the bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games women’s karate competition.

“Athletes from Balochistan are talented and hard working,” Kamal said during the meeting with Quetta-born athlete.

He added that Nargis made Pakistan proud with her accomplishment.

The chief minister went on to say that the provincial government will continue to motivate and support the players. He said, “They will be provided a better atmosphere and training.”

He presented a cheque of Rs0.5 million to the athlete on the occasion.

‘Wanted to win a gold medal’

Nargis said that she wanted to win the gold medal for Pakistan and hear its national anthem play during the award ceremony.

She dedicated her medal to Pakistan and said the country cannot move forward as they are not financially sound.

“We can win medals if the government supports us,” she added.

She said she could not describe her happiness at winning the medal despite lack of facilities.