Asian Games 2018: Pakistan raises medal tally to 3 with javelin bronze win

August 28, 2018

Nadeem Arshad of Pakistan celebrates his bronze medal win in the Asian Games 2018. Photo: Courtesy Twitter

Pakistan bagged its third medal in the Asian Games 2018 as it secured the bronze medal in the men’s javelin throw.

Nadeem Arshad, who hails from Khanewal, hit the mark of 80.75 to secure the third place in the event.

The marks of his six attempts were 73.52, 76.73, 72.20, 80.75, 77.56 and 72.22, respectively.

India’s Neeraj Chopra took the gold medal while Qizhen Liu secured the silver.

Pakistan stands at No 33 in the points table with three bronze to its name.

Quetta-born Nargis defeated Nepal’s Rita Karki to clinch the bronze medal in the women’s 69-kilogramme karate event.

Pakistan secured the bronze medal in the men’s team Kabaddi after losing to South Korea in the semi-final stage.

 
 
 

See Also

Pakistan come back to beat India in Asian Games 2018 volleyball

August 28, 2018 2:17 pm

Fakhar Zaman wants to follow ‘world-class’ Virat Kohli

August 27, 2018 6:05 pm

Pakistan lose big in Asian Games 2018 boxing matches

August 27, 2018 4:29 pm

Asian Games 2018: Pakistan miss out on bronze medal in men’s karate

August 27, 2018 2:33 pm

Pakistan loses to South Korea in Asian Games 2018 volleyball match

August 26, 2018 5:29 pm

Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2018 probables to attend fitness camp at a military school

August 26, 2018 3:55 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.