Asian Games 2018: Pakistan raises medal tally to 3 with javelin bronze win

Pakistan bagged its third medal in the Asian Games 2018 as it secured the bronze medal in the men’s javelin throw.

Nadeem Arshad, who hails from Khanewal, hit the mark of 80.75 to secure the third place in the event.

The marks of his six attempts were 73.52, 76.73, 72.20, 80.75, 77.56 and 72.22, respectively.

India’s Neeraj Chopra took the gold medal while Qizhen Liu secured the silver.

Pakistan stands at No 33 in the points table with three bronze to its name.

Quetta-born Nargis defeated Nepal’s Rita Karki to clinch the bronze medal in the women’s 69-kilogramme karate event.

Pakistan secured the bronze medal in the men’s team Kabaddi after losing to South Korea in the semi-final stage.