Pakistan’s Saadi Ghulam Abbasi lost the Asian Games 2018 men’s 75-kilogramme bronze medal bout.

He lost the fight to Saudi Arabia’s Raef Adel Alturkistani 4-2 in the semi-final.

The Saudi fighter scored four yukos while his Jordanian counterpart had two yukos to his name.

Abbasi had beat Hamza Abulheifa 3-0 in the round of 16.

He went on to beat Qassim Ghavidel 6-1 of Qatar in the last eight stage. He then beat Malaysia’s Sharmendran Raghonathan 10-5.