An Afghan cricketer has launched a foundation to provide affordable healthcare to kids

August 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Rashid Khan Foundation aims to provide healthcare and education facilities to impoverished children in Afghanistan. Photo: AFP

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan has launched a charity organisation that aims to provide education and medical facilities to impoverished and orphan children in the war-torn country, reported ICC Cricket.

The 19-year old leg spinner, in his announcement, said that he can do small things with love and inspiration.

The vision of Rashid Khan Foundation. Photo Courtesy: Facebook

The foundation will especially address the issue of affordable healthcare facilities and clean drinking water.

The leg-spinner is the top-ranked bowler in the MRF ICC T20I Rankings, and is No.2 in ODIs.

The bowler plays for Sussex in English county. He will be a part of Afghanistan’s squad for the tour of Ireland later this month.

 
 
 

