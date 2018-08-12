An Afghan cricketer has launched a foundation to provide affordable healthcare to kids

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan has launched a charity organisation that aims to provide education and medical facilities to impoverished and orphan children in the war-torn country, reported ICC Cricket.

The 19-year old leg spinner, in his announcement, said that he can do small things with love and inspiration.

The foundation will especially address the issue of affordable healthcare facilities and clean drinking water.

The leg-spinner is the top-ranked bowler in the MRF ICC T20I Rankings, and is No.2 in ODIs.

The bowler plays for Sussex in English county. He will be a part of Afghanistan’s squad for the tour of Ireland later this month.