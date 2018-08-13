Akila Dananjaya’s six wickets hand Sri Lanka 178-run victory

August 13, 2018

Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya (centre) celebrates with captain Angelo Mathews (left) and Niroshan Dickwella (right) after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks in the fifth one-day international at Colombo on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya spun a web around South Africa’s batsmen with a six-wicket haul to help the hosts to a commanding 178-run victory in the fifth and final one-day international on Sunday.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews struck a run-a-ball 97 to anchor his side to an imposing 299 for eight after the hosts won the toss and opted to bat.

South Africa, who had won the first three matches of the series, appeared clueless against off-spinner Dananjaya’s bag of tricks and were bundled out for 121 under 25 overs.

The 24-year-old took 6-29 to register his best bowling figures in one-dayers and helped Sri Lanka finish the series with a respectable 3-2 result.

South Africa’s stand-in skipper Quinton de Kock, leading the side for the injured Faf du Plessis, was the only batsman to provide some resistance for the touring side with a stroke-filled 54.

Mathews hit 11 fours and a six in his knock as Sri Lanka scored 93 off their final 10 overs to set South Africa a 300-run target.

 
 
 

See Also

Reifer stars as Barbados beat Guyana in the CPL 2018

August 13, 2018 12:31 pm

England swing kings seal second Test rout of India

August 12, 2018 11:15 pm

Anderson double keeps England in charge of second Test against India

August 12, 2018 6:15 pm

ICC gives green signal for Afghanistan Premier League

August 12, 2018 3:50 pm

An Afghan cricketer has launched a foundation to provide affordable healthcare to kids

August 12, 2018 2:43 pm

Guyana, St Kitts register wins in the CPL 2018

August 12, 2018 1:00 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.