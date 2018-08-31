After Asian Games loss, former Olympians call for PHF president, secretary’s resignation

Former Olympians have demanded the president and secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation step down after the side missed out on an opportunity to directly qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Pakistan lost the semi-final of the Asian Games 2018 hockey event to Japan 1-0 on Thursday.






Anjum Saeed said that the side was eliminated from the competition because the hockey federation did not work on the grassroot level.

“The officials of the hockey federation should step down,” he said.

Hanif Khan and Danish Kaleem also expressed their disappointment over the side’s defeat in the semi-final stage. “The Pakistan Hockey Federation has made the sport a joke,” said Khan.

“The federation did not work for the team despite having so much money,” Kaleem said.

Pakistan will play against India for the bronze medal.
 
 
 

