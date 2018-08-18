18 players to take part in pre-Asia Cup 2018 camp in Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the names of the 18 players who will take part in a camp to prepare for the Asia Cup 2018.

The names were picked by the selection committee, headed by chief selector Inzamamul Haq, after consultation with captain Sarfraz Ahmed and head coach Mickey Arthur.

The statement read, “The camp will take place from September 3 to September 10, 2018 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.”

The fitness test of the players will be held on September 3. The players who have been selected are:

Fakhar Zaman Imam ul Haq Shan Masood Muhammad Hafeez Babar Azam Shoaib Malik Asif Ali Haris Sohail Sarfraz Ahmed Shadab Khan Muhammad Nawaz Imad Wasim Hassan Ali Usman khan Shanwari Muhammed Amir Junaid Khan Shaheen Shah Afridi Faheem Ashraf

Earlier, the cricket board called up 26 likely players to take part in the training camp at the Army School of Physical and Training in Abbottabad from August 27 to 31.

The final squad for the Asia Cup 2018 will be announced at a later date. Pakistan has been placed in Group A along with qualifier and arch rivals India.

The green shirts will kick off their campaign against Group A qualifiers in Dubai on September 16. They will play against arch rivals India in Dubai on September 19.