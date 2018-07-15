FIFA World Cup 2018 ball designer honored in ceremony

The designer of the official FIFA World Cup 2018 ball Masood Akhtar was honored in a ceremony at Sialkot. The tournament ball was also exhibited during the event.
Akhtar said that designing the ball requires lot of help and lot of help goes into it.
Zahid Latif, President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce, said that it is a proud moment not just for Sialkot but for the whole of Pakistan. He added that more than 300 billion people in the world will be watching the tournament in which the ball will be used.