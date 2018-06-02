World Cup fever mounts as France turns on the TV

June 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Soccer Football – International Friendly – France vs Italy – Allianz Riviera, Nice, France – June 1, 2018 France’s Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring their third goal with Paul Pogba REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Over 7.6 million viewers tuned in to French television’s TF1 to see France thump Italy 3-1 in Nice in their second World Cup warm up game, according to figures released on Saturday.

The Friday evening prime time slot featuring a sumptuous goal from Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele only just edged out Monday’s viewing figures of 6.9 million who tuned in to watch France beat Ireland 2-0 in a deluge.

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti grabbed the opening goal before Italy cut the deficit before the break through Leonardo Bonucci.

French poster boy and playground favourite Antoine Griezmann, also reported to be joining Barcelona, added a second from the penalty spot before Dembele’s lob stole the show.

TF1 will show 28 World Cup games from the World Cup which gets underway in two weeks across Russia.

Before that Didier Deschamps’ France host the United States, who failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, next Saturday in Lyon in their final warm up game. -AFP

Published in SPORTS

Story first published: 2nd June 2018

 

