World Cup 2018 factbox: Switzerland

Facts on Switzerland, who play in World Cup Group E:

Country: Switzerland

Honours: None

Past World Cup performance: 11th participation.

Best result: Quarter-finals in 1934, 1938 and 1954

FIFA ranking: Sixth

Main clubs: Basel, Young Boys, FC Zurich

Nickname: Schweizer Nati (German), La Nati (French), Squadra Nazionale (Italian)

How they qualified: Finished second behind Portugal in their group, defeated Northern Ireland 1-0 in the play-offs

Friendly matches scheduled before the World Cup:

June 3 v Spain (Villarreal)

June 8 v Japan (Lugano)

Provisional 26-man World Cup squad (23-man squad to be named by June 4):

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Roman Burki (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Yvon Mvogo (RB Leipzig/GER), Gregor Kobel (Hoffenheim/GER)

Defenders: Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus/ITA), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor/TUR), Ricardo Rodriguez (AC Milan/ITA), Fabian Schaer (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP), Michael Lang (Basel), Francois Moubandje (Toulouse/FRA), Silvan Widmer (Udinese/ITA), Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER)

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka (Arsenal/ENG), Valon Behrami (Udinese/ITA), Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna/ITA), Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Steven Zuber (Hoffenheim/GER), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City/ENG), Remo Freuler (Atalanta/ITA), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Edimilson Fernandes (West Ham/ENG)

Forwards: Breel Embolo (Schalke/GER), Haris Seferovic (Benfica/POR), Josip Drmic (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb/CRO) – AFP

SPORTS Published in Football

Story first published: 1st June 2018