World Cup 2018 factbox: Sweden

Facts on Sweden who play in World Cup Group F:
Country: Sweden
Honours: Olympic Gold 1948
Past World Cup performance: 12th participation.
Best result: Runners-up in 1958
FIFA ranking: 23rd
Main clubs: Malmo FF, AIK, IFK Gothenburg, IFK Norrkoping
Nickname: The Blue and Yellows (Blågult)
How they qualified: Finished second in UEFA qualifying Group A behind France, then beat Italy in play-offs (1-0).
Friendly matches scheduled:
June 2 v Denmark (Stockholm)
June 9 v Peru (Gothenburg)
23-man World Cup squad:
Goalkeepers: Robin Olsen (FC Copenhagen/DEN), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea City/ENG), Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp/FRA).
Defenders: Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar/RUS), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United/ENG), Mikael Lustig (Celtic/SCO), Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen/GER), Pontus Jansson (Leeds/ENG), Emil Krafth (Bologna/ITA), Filip Helander (Bologna/ITA), Martin Olsson (Swansea City/ENG)
Midfielders: Sebastian Larsson (Hull City/ENG), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders/USA), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg/GER), Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig/GER), Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar/RUS), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse/FRA), Marcus Rohden (Crotone/ITA), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa/ITA).
Attackers: Marcus Berg (Al Ain/UAE), John Guidetti (Alaves /ESP) Isaac Kiese-Thelin (Waasland Beveren/BEL), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse/FRA)
Story first published: 1st June 2018