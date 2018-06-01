World Cup 2018 factbox: Sweden

Facts on Sweden who play in World Cup Group F:

Country: Sweden

Honours: Olympic Gold 1948

Past World Cup performance: 12th participation.

Best result: Runners-up in 1958

FIFA ranking: 23rd

Main clubs: Malmo FF, AIK, IFK Gothenburg, IFK Norrkoping

Nickname: The Blue and Yellows (Blågult)

How they qualified: Finished second in UEFA qualifying Group A behind France, then beat Italy in play-offs (1-0).

Friendly matches scheduled:

June 2 v Denmark (Stockholm)

June 9 v Peru (Gothenburg)

23-man World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Robin Olsen (FC Copenhagen/DEN), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea City/ENG), Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp/FRA).

Defenders: Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar/RUS), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United/ENG), Mikael Lustig (Celtic/SCO), Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen/GER), Pontus Jansson (Leeds/ENG), Emil Krafth (Bologna/ITA), Filip Helander (Bologna/ITA), Martin Olsson (Swansea City/ENG)

Midfielders: Sebastian Larsson (Hull City/ENG), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders/USA), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg/GER), Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig/GER), Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar/RUS), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse/FRA), Marcus Rohden (Crotone/ITA), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa/ITA).

Attackers: Marcus Berg (Al Ain/UAE), John Guidetti (Alaves /ESP) Isaac Kiese-Thelin (Waasland Beveren/BEL), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse/FRA)

Story first published: 1st June 2018