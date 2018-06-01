World Cup 2018 factbox: Serbia

June 1, 2018
Raza Haidery

Facts on Serbia who play in World Cup Group E:

Country: Serbia

Honours: Gold medal at the 1960 Olympics

Past World Cup performance: 12th participation, including nine as Yugoslavia, one as the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (composed of Serbia and Montenegro) in 1998 and one as Serbia and Montenegro in 2006. Participation under the flag of Serbia in 2010

Best result: Fourth in 1930 and 1962

FIFA world ranking: 35

Main clubs: Red Star Belgrade and Partizan Belgrade

Nickname: “Orlovi” (“The Eagles”)

How they qualified: Finished top of UEFA qualifying group D

Friendly matches scheduled before the World Cup:

June 4 v Chile (Gratz), June 9 v Bolivia (Gratz)

27-man provisional World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Vladimir Stojkovic (FK Partizan Belgrade), Predrag Rajkovic (Maccabi Tel Aviv/ISR), Aleksandar Jovanovic (AGF/DEN), Marko Dmitrovic (Eibar/ESP)

Defenders: Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma/ITA), Antonio Rukavina (Villarreal/ESP), Milan Rodic (Red Star Belgrade), Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit Saint Petersburg/RUS), Uros Spajic (Anderlecht/BEL), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen/GER), Dusko Tosic (Besiktas/TUR), Matija Nastasic (Schalke 04/GER), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina/ITA)

Midfielders: Nemanja Matic (Manchester United/ENG), Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace/ENG), Marko Grujic (Cardiff City/WAL), Nemanja Maksimovic (Valencia/ESP), Dusan Tadic (Southampton/ENG), Andrija Zivkovic (Benfica/POR), Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Filip Kostic (Hamburg/GER), Nemanja Radonjic (Red Star Belgrade), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio/ITA), Adem Ljajic (Torino/ITA)

Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham/ENG), Aleksandar Prijovic (PAOK Thessaloniki/GRE), Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER) – AFP

Published in Football, SPORTS

Story first published: 1st June 2018

 

