World Cup 2018 factbox: Germany

Facts on Germany who play in World Cup Group F:

Country: Germany

Honours: World Cup winners 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014. European champions 1972, 1980, 1996. Confederations Cup winners 2017

Past World Cup performance: 19th participation.

Best result: winners in 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014

FIFA ranking: 1

Main clubs: Bayern Munich, Schalke 04, Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig

Nickname: ‘Die Mannschaft’

How they qualified: Won European qualifying group C with a perfect record of 10 victories.

Friendly matches scheduled before the World Cup:

June 2 v Austria (Klagenfurt)

June 8 v Saudi Arabia (Leverkusen)

Provisional 27-man World Cup squad (23-man squad to be named by June 4):

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona/ESP), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moechengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea/ENG) Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Leon Goretzka (Schalke 04), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/ENG), Sami Khedira (Juventus/ITA), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/ESP), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal/ENG), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Manchester City/ENG)

Forwards: Nils Petersen (Freiburg), Mario Gomez (VfB Stuttgart), Timo Werner (RB Leipizg) – AFP

Story first published: 1st June 2018