World Cup 2018 factbox: Costa Rica

Facts on Costa Rica who play in World Cup Group E:

Country: Costa Rica

Honours: CONCACAF Championship/Gold Cup winners 1963, 1969, 1989

Past World Cup performance: Fifth participation. Best result: quarter-finalists in 2014

FIFA ranking: 25th

Main clubs: Saprissa, Alajuelense

Nickname: Los Ticos

How they qualified: They finished second behind Mexico in CONCACAF final round of qualifying.

Friendly matches scheduled before the World Cup:

June 3: v Northern Ireland (San Jose)

June 7: v England (Leeds)

June 11 v Belgium (Brussels)

23-man World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (Real Madrid/ESP), Patrick Pemberton (Alajuelense), Leonel Moreira (Herediano)

Defenders: Cristian Gamboa (Celtic/SCO), Ian Smith (Norrkoping/SWE), Ronald Matarrita (New York City FC/USA), Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland/ENG), Oscar Duarte (Espanyol/ESP), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Bologna/ITA), Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United/USA), Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps/USA), Johnny Acosta (Rionegro Águilas/COL).

Midfielders: David Guzman (Portland Timbers/USA), Yeltsin Tejeda (Lausanne/SUI), Celso Borges (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP), Randall Azofeifa (Herediano), Rodney Wallace (New York City FC/USA), Cristian Bolanos (Saprissa) Bryan Ruiz (Sporting Lisbon/POR).

Forwards: Daniel Colindres (Saprissa), Joel Campbell (Real Betis/ESP), Johan Venegas (Saprissa), Marco Urena (Los Angeles FC/USA) – AFP

Story first published: 1st June 2018