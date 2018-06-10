Thailand pull off shocking win over Sri Lanka in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Thailand pulled off a shocking four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their Women’s T20 Asia Cup fixture on Saturday.

Sri Lanka were bowled out after amassing 104 runs in their 20 overs with Anushka Sanjeewani, Yasoda Mendis and Oshadi Ranasinghe scoring 32, 22 and 20 runs respectively.

Wongpaka Liengprasert picked up five wickets for Thailand while Sornnarin Tippoch took two wickets.

Thailand reached the target of 105 runs on the last ball of the match with four wickets to spare.

Naruemol Chaiwai was the top scorer for the team as she made 43 runs for the team while Nattaya Boochatham and Nattakan Chantam contributed 19 and 15 runs for the team respectively.

Nilakshi de Silva grabbed two wickets while Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe and Sugandika Kumari also grabbed a wicket each.