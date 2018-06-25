Wasim Akram chosen for all-time ODI team

Cricket website ESPNCricinfo has picked Pakistani fast bowling legend Wasim Akram in its all-time ODI team of the last 25 years.

The team was picked by a jury comprising of Ian Chappell, Sanjay Manjrekar, John Wright, Dav Whatmore and Mark Nicholas.

India’s MS Dhoni was named the skipper for the team while Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have also been picked.

AB de Villiers and Jacques Kallis of South Africa along with Australia’s Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath have been named in the team.

Brian Lara of the West Indies and Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan were also picked by the jury.

Team: Adam Gilchrist (wicket keeper), Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Brian Lara, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, MS Dhoni (captain), Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Muttiah Muralitharan.