Tunisian footballers find creative way to break fast during match

The Tunisian World Cup team have found an innovative way on how to break their fast while playing a football match.

In their friendly match against Portugal, Tunisian goalkeeper Mouez Hassen faked an injury during sunset. His team mates, on the other hand, rushed off the sidelines to drink water and eat dates in order to break their fast.

🎥 : Mouez Hassen (@hassen_mouez) touché lors d'un contact aérien avec un joueur turc,les Aigles de Carthage en profitent pour romprent le jeûne avec quelques barres énergétiques,des dattes et de l'eau🥛🍪

#Ramadan #Iftar #TUNTUR 🇹🇳🇹🇷(2-2)

The team bounced back in the match and ended the game in a 2-2 draw.

Hassen stopped the game by lying on his back in the game against Turkey as well.

Again, his teammates ate dates and drank water provided to them by waiting coaching staff. That match also ended 2-2.

Tunisia has played the last two friendlies fasting. So whenever the time comes to break fast, the players have an agreement that the GK goes down so they can get a moment to drink water and eat. pic.twitter.com/8iqlKzw9uU — 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) June 4, 2018

Tunisian analysts realized the timing of the goalkeeper’s injuries in the second half of both matches were near to one another.

Hassen tweeted: “I was hurt, bruv” along with laughing emojis, in reply to fellow footballer Chaker Alhadhur’s comment: “It’s all right now, we know you were pretending.”