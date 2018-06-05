Tunisian footballers find creative way to break fast during match

June 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Tunisian World Cup team have found an innovative way on how to break their fast while playing a football match.

In their friendly match against Portugal, Tunisian goalkeeper Mouez Hassen faked an injury during sunset. His team mates, on the other hand, rushed off the sidelines to drink water and eat dates in order to break their fast.

The team bounced back in the match and ended the game in a 2-2 draw.

Hassen stopped the game by lying on his back in the game against Turkey as well.

Again, his teammates ate dates and drank water provided to them by waiting coaching staff. That match also ended 2-2.

Tunisian analysts realized the timing of the goalkeeper’s injuries in the second half of both matches were near to one another.

Hassen tweeted: “I was hurt, bruv” along with laughing emojis, in reply to fellow footballer Chaker Alhadhur’s comment: “It’s all right now, we know you were pretending.”

 
 
 

See Also

Lukewarm Serbia stumble at home, Morocco impress

June 5, 2018 1:11 pm

Training camp for Women Intercollegiate Games 2018 underway

June 5, 2018 11:49 am

Palestinian children request Messi to not play friendly in Jerusalem

June 5, 2018 11:16 am

Kohli backs football fan plea after 2,569 watch India

June 4, 2018 3:08 pm

Switzerland draw against Spain in friendly

June 4, 2018 2:25 pm

Guerrero double helps Peru beat Saudi Arabia in friendly

June 4, 2018 2:00 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.