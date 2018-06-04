Success or failure in getting batsmen out is ‘part of the game’: Abbas

June 4, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistani bowler Mohammad Abbas said that getting the batsmen out was “a part of the game”.   

“It’s part of the game that sometimes you are successful in getting the batsman out and you fail to do so,” he said in the post-match presentation at Headingley.

Abbas said that he tries his level best to bowl in those areas which benefit him.

The pacer said that would have been more delighted if his side went on to win the Test series instead of settling on a draw.

The two-match Test series between Pakistan ended in a 1-1 draw. The visitors won the first Test by nine wickets.

The hosts made a comeback and leveled the series by defeating Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs.

 
 
 

See Also

Sarfraz proud of England draw despite Headingley hammering

June 4, 2018 11:20 am

Bangladesh defeat Pakistan in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

June 4, 2018 10:14 am

PTI-Gulalai promises tickets to four transgenders for general elections

June 3, 2018 10:16 pm

At least 10 injured in Wana fight after PTM protest

June 3, 2018 9:20 pm

England hammer Pakistan to win 2nd Test and square series

June 3, 2018 8:36 pm

England 363 all out in 2nd Test, lead Pakistan by 189 runs

June 3, 2018 5:04 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.